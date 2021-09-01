ABC no puede con NBC tras las bajadas de 'The Ultimate Surfer' y 'Bachelor in Paradise'

'The Ultimate Surfer'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,6/5
· ABC: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,3/2
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.950.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.540.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 2.590.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer': 1.210.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.430.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Fantasy Island': 1.590.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.750.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.130.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.840.000 [0,3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 570.000 [0,1] (5º)
