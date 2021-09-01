Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 31 AGOSTO

ABC no puede con NBC tras las bajadas de 'The Ultimate Surfer' y 'Bachelor in Paradise'

'Fantasy Island' no encuentra su lugar en Fox y cae a mínimos en su cuarta emisión.

Redacción Miércoles 1 Septiembre 2021 18:23 (hace 1 hora)
'The Ultimate Surfer'

'The Ultimate Surfer'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,6/5

· ABC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,3/2

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.950.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.540.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 2.590.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer': 1.210.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.430.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Fantasy Island': 1.590.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.750.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.130.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.840.000 [0,3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 570.000 [0,1] (5º)

