AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 ENERO

El regreso de 'This is us' arrasa con más de 5 millones de espectadores

La emisión de "El rey león" cuenta con más de 3,6 millones de espectadores y lleva a ABC a lo más alto.

Redacción Jueves 7 Enero 2021 16:16 (hace 1 hora)
'This is us'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'CIne: El rey león': 3.652.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:30 - 'Election Night, Georgia': 1.790.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.570.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.810.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.400.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno de temporada): 2.960.000 [0,5/3] 3º)

09:00 - 'This is us' (regreso): 5.050.000 [1/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Nurses' (9 - 11 p.m.): 2.560.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay American Road Trip': 1.760.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 897.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 497.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

