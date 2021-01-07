El regreso de 'This is us' arrasa con más de 5 millones de espectadores

'This is us'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'CIne: El rey león': 3.652.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:30 - 'Election Night, Georgia': 1.790.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.570.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.810.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.400.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno de temporada): 2.960.000 [0,5/3] 3º)
09:00 - 'This is us' (regreso): 5.050.000 [1/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Nurses' (9 - 11 p.m.): 2.560.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay American Road Trip': 1.760.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 897.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 497.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
