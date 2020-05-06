'The Voice' lidera, mientras que 'The Conners' baja en su despedida

'The Conners'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,5/2
The CW: 0,3/2
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.950.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 2.270.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 5.510.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners' (Final): 6.030.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (Final): 3.830.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (Final): 2.700.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (Final): 2.570.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.210.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.150.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 6.410.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (Final): 6.580.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.210.000 [0,4/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 742.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
