AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 DE MAYO

'The Voice' lidera, mientras que 'The Conners' baja en su despedida

'FBI: Most Wanted' llega al final de la temporada como líder de su franja.

Redacción Miércoles 6 Mayo 2020 18:39 (hace 2 horas)
'The Conners'

'The Conners'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,3/2

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.950.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 2.270.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 5.510.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners' (Final): 6.030.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess' (Final): 3.830.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish' (Final): 2.700.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (Final): 2.570.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.210.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.150.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 6.410.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (Final): 6.580.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.210.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 742.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

