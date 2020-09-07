ABC repite liderazgo con el partido de la NBA entre los Lakers y los Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/9
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/3
Fox: 0,1/1
The CW: 0,0/0
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.570.000 [1,1/9] (1º)
08:00 - 'NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers' (8-11 p.m.): 3.560.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.130.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.520.000 [0,8/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.720.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 1.880.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Cannonball': 1.570.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'NHL Playoffs: Las Vegas vs Dallas' (8-11 p.m.): 1.320.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL 2020 Season Preview' (R): 824.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'PBC Fight Night: Ugas vs Ramos' (8-10 p.m.): 943.000 [0,1/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 349.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supernatural': 327.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
