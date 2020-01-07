Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 DE ENERO

Los estrenos de 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' y 'FBI: Most Wanted' lideran sus respectivas franjas

'NCIS' empata con el estreno de 'Ellen's Game of Games', pero logra ser la segunda emisión más vista del día.

Redacción Miércoles 8 Enero 2020
'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Las networks van dejando atrás la programación navideña y poco a poco llegan las nuevas propuestas de cara a la midseason. Entre ellas ha destacado 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time', que se apunta 2,4 puntos de rating y más de 14 millones de espectadores en su estreno, liderando no solo su franja, sino toda la noche. También en la franja de las 8, 'Ellen's Game of Games' regresa con 1 punto, empatada con 'Navy. Investigación criminal', que anota el segundo mejor dato de espectadores de la noche con 10.280.000.

Otro de los regresos era el de 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' en FOX. Sin embargo, el cocinero se conforma con un 0,7, quedando en cuarta plaza a las 9, una franja controlada por el empate de 'Mixed-ish' y 'Ellen's Game of Games' con sendos 1,1 puntos. Por último, la franja de las 10 es para el estreno de 'FBI: Most Wanted', que marca un 0,8, pero logra ser vista por más de 7 millones de personas.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,2/6

NBC: 0,9/4

CBS: 0,9/4

FOX: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' (Estreno): 14.370.000 [2,4/11] (1º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 4.780.000 [1,1/5] (1º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 3.180.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Emergence': 2.270.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno): 4.350.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.650.000 [1,1/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno): 2.690.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 10.280.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 9.300.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 7.190.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.720.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (Estreno): 2.540.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 650.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (R): 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

