Los estrenos de 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' y 'FBI: Most Wanted' lideran sus respectivas franjas

Otro de los regresos era el de 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' en FOX. Sin embargo, el cocinero se conforma con un 0,7, quedando en cuarta plaza a las 9, una franja controlada por el empate de 'Mixed-ish' y 'Ellen's Game of Games' con sendos 1,1 puntos. Por último, la franja de las 10 es para el estreno de 'FBI: Most Wanted', que marca un 0,8, pero logra ser vista por más de 7 millones de personas.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/6
NBC: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,9/4
FOX: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' (Estreno): 14.370.000 [2,4/11] (1º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 4.780.000 [1,1/5] (1º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish': 3.180.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Emergence': 2.270.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno): 4.350.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.650.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno): 2.690.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 10.280.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 9.300.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 7.190.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.720.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (Estreno): 2.540.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 650.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (R): 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
