AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 DE OCTUBRE

'Thursday Night Football' lleva al liderazgo a Fox y 'Connecting' pincha en su estreno en NBC

El estreno de temporada de 'Supernatural' destaca en The CW superando el millón de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 9 Octubre 2020 19:04 (hace 1 hora)
'Connecting'

'Conecting'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 3/7

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL Pre-Game: 8.630.000 [2,3/14] (1º)

08:30 - 'Thursday Night Football (Tampa Bay at Chicago)' (8:30 - 11 pm): 10.436.000 [3,1/18] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.860.000 [1/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 1.960.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.810.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.800.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.125.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 2.435.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Connecting' (Estreno): 1.650.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

08:30 - 'Closer Look Thursday': 1.410.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.587.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural' (Estreno de temporada): 1.130.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Estreno): 504.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

