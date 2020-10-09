'Thursday Night Football' lleva al liderazgo a Fox y 'Connecting' pincha en su estreno en NBC

'Conecting'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 3/7
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL Pre-Game: 8.630.000 [2,3/14] (1º)
08:30 - 'Thursday Night Football (Tampa Bay at Chicago)' (8:30 - 11 pm): 10.436.000 [3,1/18] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.860.000 [1/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 1.960.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.810.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.800.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.125.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game': 2.435.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Connecting' (Estreno): 1.650.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
08:30 - 'Closer Look Thursday': 1.410.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.587.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural' (Estreno de temporada): 1.130.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Estreno): 504.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
