'Grey's Anatomy' y 'Young Sheldon' mantienen el liderato en sus respectivas franjas

'Young Sheldon'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/3
FOX: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.030.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.650.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.920.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.830.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 6.040.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 6.250.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.870.000 [0,6/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.500.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.680.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.170.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.380.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.340.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 1.960.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.250.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 618.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 619.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
