AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE FEBRERO

'Grey's Anatomy' y 'Young Sheldon' mantienen el liderato en sus respectivas franjas

'Station 19' crece +0,1 de rating y aprieta a la serie de CBS, que se impone por el número de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 14 Febrero 2020 19:04 (hace 58 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    17,9%

  • logoantena3

    11,9%

  • logola1

    9,3%

  • logolasexta

    7,4%

  • logocuatro

    6,3%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.030.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.650.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.920.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.830.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 6.040.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 6.250.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.870.000 [0,6/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.500.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.680.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.170.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.380.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.340.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 1.960.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.250.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 618.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 619.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

