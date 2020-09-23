Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Dancing With The Stars' lidera la noche en ABC y logra vencer a 'America's Got Talent' en NBC

Por su parte, 'Transplant' sigue destacando en NBC y se lleva su franja de emisión holgadamente.

'Dancing With The Stars' (ABC)

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

NBC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing With The Stars' (Estreno): 5.845.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Time 100': 2.410.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 5.915.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Transplant': 3.765.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.060.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.865.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Words' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 1.574.7500 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Dead Pixels': 348.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

08:30 - 'Dead Pixels' (R): 209.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 315.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

