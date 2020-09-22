Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 DE SEPTIEMBRE

Flojo estreno en abierto para 'L.A.'s Finest', 'Filthy Rich' y 'Manhunt: Deadly Games'

El fútbol de la NFL lidera con facilidad promediando cerca de siete millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 22 Septiembre 2020 18:47 (hace 43 minutos)
'Manhunt: Deadly Games' se estrena en CBS

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,6/10

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'NFL Football (New Orleans Saints - Las Vegas Raiders)' (8-11 p.m.): 6.868.300 [1,5/10] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest' (Estreno): 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich' (Estreno): 2.870.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) : 3.375.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.985.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.120.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.700.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.800.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' (Estreno): 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 785.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 662.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

