AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 AGOSTO

Los Juegos Olímpicos siguen liderando en NBC sin rival a la vista

'Big Brother' y 'Love Island' son la única oposición ante la hegemonía del evento deportivo.

Redacción Lunes 2 Agosto 2021 18:27 (hace 19 horas)
Juegos Olímpicos

Juegos Olímpicos

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 2,6/18

· CBS: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

07:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (7-11 p.m.): 11.890.000 [2,6] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.110.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 3.280.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 2.350.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 1.910.000 [0,2] (3º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 4.640.000 [0,3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.320.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.530.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 410.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 610.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 450.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 560.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 720.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 280.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 250.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Dead Pixels': 180.000 [0,0] (5º)

