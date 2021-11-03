Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU LUNES 1 DE NOVIEMBRE

'9-1-1' arrebata el triunfo de la noche a 'The Voice' por unas décimas de rating

ABC y NBC empatan, anotando los mismos puntos durante la jornada.

Redacción Miércoles 3 Noviembre 2021 10:26 (hace 9 horas)
  • logoantena3

    13,3%

  • logola1

    11,5%

  • logotelecinco

    10,8%

  • logocuatro

    6,2%

  • logolasexta

    4,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,9%

  • logoatreseries

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logo13tv

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,4%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'9-1-1' y 'The Voice'

'9-1-1' y 'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.200.000 [0,83/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.910.000 [0,77/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.220.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.790.000 [0,7/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.480.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.980.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.280.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.070.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 510.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 360.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
"Los valientes", en Trece, lidera sobre las telenovelas de Nova"Los valientes", en Trece, lidera sobre las telenovelas de Nova