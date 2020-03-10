'The Bachelor' despide temporada por todo lo alto marcando máximo

'The Bachelor' termina la temporada con un buen dato

ABC: 1,9/9

NBC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,8/4

FOX: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

ABC

10:00 - 'For Life': 3.155.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 8.485.000 [2,4/12] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.405.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 5.580.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.470.000 [0,7/4] (2º)