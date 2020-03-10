Notificaciones
'The Bachelor' despide temporada por todo lo alto marcando máximo

El gran derrotado de la noche es 'The Resident' en Fox, que pierde un millón de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 11 Marzo 2020 19:00 (hace 44 minutos)
'The Bachelor' termina la temporada con un buen dato

'The Bachelor' despide temporada por todo lo alto rozando los nueve millones de espectadores en ABC. En CBS, 'NCIS' también anota un buen dato con 10.430.000 fieles. Buenas noticias también para The CW con 'The Flash', que atraviesa la barrera del millón de espectadores, y con 'Legends of Tomorrow', que roza los 800.000 seguidores. El gran derrotado de la noche es 'The Resident' en Fox, que pierde más de un millón de espectadores, después de triunfar la semana pasada en el "SuperMartes".

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,9/9

NBC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,8/4

FOX: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 8.485.000 [2,4/12] (1º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 3.155.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.405.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 5.580.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.470.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 10.430.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 8.330.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.080.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.665.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Empire': 1.990.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.065.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow': 774.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

