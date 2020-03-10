'The Bachelor' despide temporada por todo lo alto marcando máximo

'The Bachelor' termina la temporada con un buen dato
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,9/9
NBC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,8/4
FOX: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,3/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 8.485.000 [2,4/12] (1º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 3.155.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.405.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 5.580.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.470.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 10.430.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 8.330.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.080.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.665.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 1.990.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.065.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow': 774.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
