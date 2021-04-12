Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 ABRIL

'American Idol' vuelve a brillar en un domingo de tregua de 'The Equalizer'

El talent musical de ABC roza los seis millones de espectadores ante una escasa competencia.

Redacción Lunes 12 Abril 2021 18:21 (hace 11 horas)
'American Idol'

'American Idol'

NBC

07:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.490.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.610.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.460.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.910.000 [0,6/5] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.940.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.600.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'The Masters': 9.430.000 [1,6/9] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 7.530.000 [0,8/6] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 4.760.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 3.600.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.300.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 640.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 720.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.180.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 990.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.170.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.300.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman': 500.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Charmed': 340.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

