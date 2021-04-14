Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 ABRIL

'Big Sky' vuelve a la baja y es incapaz de abatir a 'This Is Us' y 'New Amsterdam'

El regreso del thriller de ABC con una doble emisión no logra liderar a pesar de la incomparecencia de CBS.

Redacción Miércoles 14 Abril 2021 17:45 (hace 24 minutos)
'Big Sky'

'Big Sky'

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 2.790.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

08:30 - 'Kenan': 1.970.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.630.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.310.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Pooch Perfect': 2.440.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.460.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.240.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.400.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 1.970.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.420.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R) : 4.220.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.330.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 930.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 580.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

