'Big Brother' derroca a 'Holey Moley' con su primera expulsión

ABC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.350.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Don't' (Final): 2.490.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.040.000 [0,6/4] (1º)