'Big Brother' derroca a 'Holey Moley' con su primera expulsión

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.350.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Don't' (Final): 2.490.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.040.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.060.000 [1,0/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.580.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.960.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.080.000 [0,3/2] (º2)
NBC
08:00 - 'Coronavirus & the Classroom': 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Major League Baseball' (8-10 p.m.): 1.660.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Killer Camp': 479.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 489.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social