AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 AGOSTO

'Big Brother' derroca a 'Holey Moley' con su primera expulsión

'Killer Camp' despide su primera temporada en The CW con datos estables.

Redacción Viernes 14 Agosto 2020 18:10 (hace 2 horas)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.350.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Don't' (Final): 2.490.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.040.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.060.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.580.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.960.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.080.000 [0,3/2] (º2)

NBC

08:00 - 'Coronavirus & the Classroom': 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.710.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Major League Baseball' (8-10 p.m.): 1.660.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Killer Camp': 479.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 489.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

