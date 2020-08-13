Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 AGOSTO

'Agents of SHIELD' se despide al alza, pero no le arrebata el liderato a 'Big Brother'

La serie de Marvel se despide para siempre en ABC ante 1,35 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 13 Agosto 2020 18:01 (hace 10 horas)
'Agents of SHIELD'

'Agents of SHIELD'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 6.060.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'World of Dance' (Final): 4.140.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.290.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.340.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 4.170.000 [1,1/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'SEAL Team': 1.990.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.150.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.860.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD' (Final): 1.350.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 630.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 656.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

