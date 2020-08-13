'Agents of SHIELD' se despide al alza, pero no le arrebata el liderato a 'Big Brother'

'Agents of SHIELD'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 6.060.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'World of Dance' (Final): 4.140.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.290.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.340.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 4.170.000 [1,1/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.060.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'SEAL Team': 1.990.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.150.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.860.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD' (Final): 1.350.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 630.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 656.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social