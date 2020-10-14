El fútbol americano de CBS eclipsa al estreno de 'The Bachelorette' en ABC

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 2,1/13
ABC: 1,1/6
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'NFL (Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans)': 9.940.000 [2,8/15] (1º)
10:30 - 'The FBI Declassified': 3.910.000 [0,9/6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 4.760.000 [1,3/8] (2º)
10:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 3.150.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 4.030.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 2.770.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Transplant': 2.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Words': 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next': 1.480.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 804.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 477.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
