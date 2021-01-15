'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' se mantiene en lo alto y 'Call Me Kat' pierde fuelle

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/5
Fox: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 7.570.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Chase': 5.270.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler': 3.170.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.580.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 2.760.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Mr Mayor': 3.630.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Superstore': 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.760.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.250.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.290.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 3.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 2.860.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.490.000 [0,1/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 717.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 297.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social