AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 ENERO

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' se mantiene en lo alto y 'Call Me Kat' pierde fuelle

La serie de Fox cae con respecto a su estreno y roza los tres millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 15 Enero 2021 19:04 (hace 1 hora)
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 7.570.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 5.270.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 3.170.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.580.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 2.760.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Mr Mayor': 3.630.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Superstore': 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.760.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.250.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.290.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 3.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 2.860.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.490.000 [0,1/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 717.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 297.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

