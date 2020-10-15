'The Masked Singer' crece y ABC cae en picado con "Coco"

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,3/8
NBC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.140.000 [1,6/9] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 7.110.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - '2020 Billboard Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 3.560.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.100.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (Estreno): 3.730.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - Movie: 'Coco' (8-10 p.m.): 2.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Con' (Estreno): 2.280.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils': 554.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 787.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
