AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 OCTUBRE

'The Masked Singer' crece y ABC cae en picado con "Coco"

La cadena de Disney pierde fuelle con la emisión de la cinta de Pixar tras dominar con la NBA la semana anterior.

Redacción Jueves 15 Octubre 2020 18:27 (hace 50 minutos)
Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,3/8

NBC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.140.000 [1,6/9] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 7.110.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - '2020 Billboard Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 3.560.000 [0,8/5] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.100.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (Estreno): 3.730.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 1.810.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - Movie: 'Coco' (8-10 p.m.): 2.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Con' (Estreno): 2.280.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils': 554.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 787.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

