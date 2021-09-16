'Big Brother' y 'America's Got Talent' lideran en una noche plagada de despedidas

· NBC: 0,6/5

· Fox: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)