'Big Brother' y 'America's Got Talent' lideran en una noche plagada de despedidas

Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,6/5
· Fox: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Family Game Fight!' (Final): 2.320.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 5.640.000 [0,7] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 2.390.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (Final): 3.560.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid' (Final): 2.870.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough': 1.590.000 [0,2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.940.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil': 1.450.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil' (Final): 1.270.000 [0,1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)
