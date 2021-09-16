Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 SEPTIEMBRE

'Big Brother' y 'America's Got Talent' lideran en una noche plagada de despedidas

'MasterChef' cierra edición con una ligera bajada, aunque se mantiene por encima de los 2 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 16 Septiembre 2021
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,6/5

· Fox: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Family Game Fight!' (Final): 2.320.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 5.640.000 [0,7] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 2.390.000 [0,5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck' (Final): 3.560.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid' (Final): 2.870.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough': 1.590.000 [0,2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.940.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil': 1.450.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil' (Final): 1.270.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)

