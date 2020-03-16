'The Voice' lidera ampliamente la noche, sube notablemente y vence a 'American Idol'

'The Voice'

El espacio logró imponerse a la competencia al rozar los diez millones de espectadores en las dos horas que prolongó su emisión. Venció a ' American Idol ', la otra gran apuesta musical de la noche que se tuvo que conformar con una tercera posición en su emisión en el prime time de ABC. Por su parte, el estreno dey es que esta logró superar los 6,6 millones de espectadores de media, y colocándose como segunda opción de la noche.

Paralelamente, CBS vivió una noche de éxito y es que pese a mantener a todas sus apuestas como cuarta posición de la noche, todas experimentaron un gran crecimiento de rendimiento, especialmente 'The Neighborhood' y 'Bob Hearts Abishola', que sobresalieron notablemente. En cuanto a The CW, el cambio de día de 'Sobrenatural' apenas se nota en su seguimiento ni en la franja al completo, que no experimentó demasiadas variaciones respecto a la anterior semana.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/5

NBC: 1,4/7

FOX: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,8/4

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 6.292.500 [1,2/6] (3º) 10:00 - '20/20': 6.640.000 [1,2/6] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.883.333 [1,8/8] (1º) 10:00 - 'Manifest': 5.000.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (Estreno): 6.650.000 [1,3/6] (2º) 09:00 - 'Prodigal son': 3.710.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.370.000 [1,1/5] (4º) sube 08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.820.000 [0,9/4] (4º) 09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.990.000 [0,8/4] (4º) 09:30 - 'All Rise': 5.720.000 [0,7/3] (4º) 10:00 - 'Bull': 7.100.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

The CW