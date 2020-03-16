'The Voice' lidera ampliamente la noche, sube notablemente y vence a 'American Idol'

'The Voice'
Paralelamente, CBS vivió una noche de éxito y es que pese a mantener a todas sus apuestas como cuarta posición de la noche, todas experimentaron un gran crecimiento de rendimiento, especialmente 'The Neighborhood' y 'Bob Hearts Abishola', que sobresalieron notablemente. En cuanto a The CW, el cambio de día de 'Sobrenatural' apenas se nota en su seguimiento ni en la franja al completo, que no experimentó demasiadas variaciones respecto a la anterior semana.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,1/5
NBC: 1,4/7
FOX: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,8/4
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 6.292.500 [1,2/6] (3º)
10:00 - '20/20': 6.640.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.883.333 [1,8/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 5.000.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (Estreno): 6.650.000 [1,3/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal son': 3.710.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.370.000 [1,1/5] (4º) sube
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.820.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.990.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
09:30 - 'All Rise': 5.720.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 7.100.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.012.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 801.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social