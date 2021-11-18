'The Voice' repite liderazgo y vence sin esfuerzos al estreno de 'The Flash'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.780.000 [0,82/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.670.000 [0,62/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.230.000 [0,37/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 7.610.000 [0,67/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.960.000 [0,48/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.640.000 [0,53/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.980.000 [0,69/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.230.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.020.000 [0,45/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.300.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash' (Estreno): 750.000 [0,23/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Riverdale' (Estreno): 330.000 [0,11/1] (5º)
