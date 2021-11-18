Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 NOVIEMBRE

'The Voice' repite liderazgo y vence sin esfuerzos al estreno de 'The Flash'

El talent show musical consiguió también ser lo más visto de la jornada.

Redacción Jueves 18 Noviembre 2021 12:52 (hace 1 hora)
  • logoantena3

    14,8%

  • logotelecinco

    14,7%

  • logola1

    8,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,1%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.780.000 [0,82/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.670.000 [0,62/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.230.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.610.000 [0,67/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.960.000 [0,48/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.640.000 [0,53/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.980.000 [0,69/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.230.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.020.000 [0,45/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.300.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash' (Estreno): 750.000 [0,23/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Riverdale' (Estreno): 330.000 [0,11/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La advertencia de Dinio a Carmen Alcayde por su supuesto encuentro sexual: "Hay material y muy bien guardado"La advertencia de Dinio a Carmen Alcayde por su supuesto encuentro sexual: "Hay material y muy bien guardado"