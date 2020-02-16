'Americal Idol' regresa triunfal y coloca a ABC como lo más visto de la noche

Katy Perry, en 'American Idol'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.610.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
08:00 - 'Americal Idol' (Estreno): (8:00 p.m-10:00 p.m): 8.045.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'For Life' (Reposición): 2.900.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpson' (R): 2.130.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
07:30 - 'Bobs's Burgers' (R): 1.460.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.960.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Duncanville' (Estreno): 1.510.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burger': 1.510.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.610.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 5.980.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.365.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 6.020.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.020.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.380.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (R): 1.650.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno): 1.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Good Girls' (Estreno): 1.990.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 859.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 668.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
