AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 DE FEBRERO

'Americal Idol' regresa triunfal y coloca a ABC como lo más visto de la noche

Las series de Fox funcionan bien y logran que la cadena destaque por encima de ABC.

Redacción Martes 18 Febrero 2020 12:50 (hace 2 horas)
Katy Perry, en 'American Idol'

Katy Perry, en 'American Idol'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/5

Fox: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.610.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'Americal Idol' (Estreno): (8:00 p.m-10:00 p.m): 8.045.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'For Life' (Reposición): 2.900.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpson' (R): 2.130.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

07:30 - 'Bobs's Burgers' (R): 1.460.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.960.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Duncanville' (Estreno): 1.510.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burger': 1.510.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.610.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 5.980.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.365.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 6.020.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.020.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.380.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (R): 1.650.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Estreno): 1.510.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls' (Estreno): 1.990.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman': 859.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 668.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

