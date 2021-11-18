Notificaciones

Máxima igualdad para 'Survivor' y 'The Masked Singer' en lo más alto del ranking

'Survivor' logra la mejor cifra de espectadores del día con 5,63 millones.

Redacción Jueves 18 Noviembre 2021 18:37 (hace 24 minutos)
'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.390.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.990.000 [0,4] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.630.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.800.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.750.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.270.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.350.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.360.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.170.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 2.020.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.780.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.840.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.' (R): 2.950.000 [0,4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

