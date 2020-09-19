La lucha libre en Fox sigue liderando la noche del viernes

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' sigue reinando en la noche del viernes
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Reposición): 2.830.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.100.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.760.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - Love Island': 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.500.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.660.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.200.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 648.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (Estreno): 809.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social