AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 OCTUBRE

La lucha libre en Fox sigue liderando la noche del viernes

'World's Funniest Animals' llega a The CW cosechando buenos datos de audiencia.

Redacción Sábado 19 Septiembre 2020 18:12 (hace 4 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,4%

  • logoantena3

    14,2%

  • logola1

    7,9%

  • logolasexta

    7,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logoneox

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoclan

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' sigue reinando en la noche del viernes

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Reposición): 2.830.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.100.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.760.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - Love Island': 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.500.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.660.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.200.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 648.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (Estreno): 809.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

