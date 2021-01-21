Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 ENERO

La toma de posesión de Joe Biden lidera en ABC, NBC y CBS

'Riverdale' regresa manteniendo los datos del final de la cuarta temporada.

Redacción Jueves 21 Enero 2021 18:31 (hace 40 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    15,7%

  • logotelecinco

    15,5%

  • logola1

    9,5%

  • logolasexta

    8,2%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoenergy

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,4%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,2%

  • logoatreseries

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

Katy Perry en 'Celebrating America'

Katy Perry en 'Celebrating America'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'ABC News: Biden Inauguration': 4.270.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.640.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Conners': 3.100.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:30 - 'Call Your Mother': 2.370.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'NBC News: Biden Inauguration': 3.870.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.950.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer': 2.780.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 2.680.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'CBS News: Biden Inauguration': 3.690.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 2.930.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale' (Estreno): 655.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew' (Estreno): 491.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
María Teresa Campos vuelve a Telecinco de la mano de su familia en 'Viva la vida'María Teresa Campos vuelve a Telecinco de la mano de su familia en 'Viva la vida'