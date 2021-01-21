La toma de posesión de Joe Biden lidera en ABC, NBC y CBS

Katy Perry en 'Celebrating America'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'ABC News: Biden Inauguration': 4.270.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.640.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Conners': 3.100.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
10:30 - 'Call Your Mother': 2.370.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'NBC News: Biden Inauguration': 3.870.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.950.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer': 2.780.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 2.680.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'CBS News: Biden Inauguration': 3.690.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Celebrating America' (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 2.930.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale' (Estreno): 655.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Nancy Drew' (Estreno): 491.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social