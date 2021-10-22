NFL y 'The Blacklist'
Adultos 18-49
· FOX: 2,1/15
· ABC: 0,5/4
· NBC: 0,5/3
· CBS: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Broncos v. Browns' (8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 8.150.000 [2,1] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist' (Estreno): 2.990.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.730.000 [0,6] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.020.000 [0,5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.110.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.290.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.080.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:30 - 'B Possitive': 3.730.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 3.720.000 [0,3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.480.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.780.000 [0,6] (4º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.760.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Coroner' (Final): 510.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (Estreno): 340.000 [0,1] (5º)
