AUDIENCIAS EEUU JUEVES 21 DE OCTUBRE

La NFL deja sin opciones al estreno de 'The Blacklist', gracias al enfrentamiento Broncos - Browns

El partido fue lo más visto de la jornada, con más de 8 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 22 Octubre 2021 18:49 (hace 56 minutos)
NFL y 'The Blacklist'

NFL y 'The Blacklist'

Adultos 18-49

· FOX: 2,1/15

· ABC: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,5/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Broncos v. Browns' (8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 8.150.000 [2,1] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist' (Estreno): 2.990.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.730.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.020.000 [0,5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.110.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.290.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.080.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:30 - 'B Possitive': 3.730.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 3.720.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.480.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.780.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.760.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner' (Final): 510.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (Estreno): 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

