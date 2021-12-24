Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 DICIEMBRE

'The Price Is Right at Night' y el Grinch lideran en una noche repleta de reposiciones

El especial navideño de 'The Masked Singer' atrae a 2 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 24 Diciembre 2021 08:19 (hace 1 hora)
  • logola1

    13,5%

  • logoantena3

    13,2%

  • logotelecinco

    12,6%

  • logolasexta

    7,5%

  • logocuatro

    4,3%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'The Price Is Right at Night'

'The Price Is Right at Night'

Adultos 18-49

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price is Right At Night': 5.100.000 [0,61/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' (9-11 p.m.): 4.280.000 [0,41/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong' (8-10 p.m.): 2.070.000 [0,30/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' (R): 2.110.000 [0,42/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.180.000 [0,24/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.460.000 [0,21/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' (8-10 p.m.): 2.820.000 [0,54/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' (R): 1.810.000 [0,35/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer' (R): 600.000 [0,10/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic' (R): 490.000 [0,10/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'HIT': Así ha finalizado su segunda temporada, presentando cómo podría ser la tercera'HIT': Así ha finalizado su segunda temporada, presentando cómo podría ser la tercera