'The Price Is Right at Night' y el Grinch lideran en una noche repleta de reposiciones

'The Price Is Right at Night'
Adultos 18-49
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price is Right At Night': 5.100.000 [0,61/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' (9-11 p.m.): 4.280.000 [0,41/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong' (8-10 p.m.): 2.070.000 [0,30/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' (R): 2.110.000 [0,42/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.180.000 [0,24/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.460.000 [0,21/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' (8-10 p.m.): 2.820.000 [0,54/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' (R): 1.810.000 [0,35/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer' (R): 600.000 [0,10/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic' (R): 490.000 [0,10/1] (5º)
