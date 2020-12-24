'The Bachelorette' enamora con su cierre ante la ausencia de 'The Voice'

'The Bachelorette'

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.230.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 5.200.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 4.320.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.030.000 [0,3/2] (3º)