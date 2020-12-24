Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 DICIEMBRE

'The Bachelorette' enamora con su cierre ante la ausencia de 'The Voice'

El reality de ABC finaliza su nueva edición imponiéndose tanto en número de espectadores como en rating.

Redacción Jueves 24 Diciembre 2020 08:26 (hace 46 minutos)
'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.230.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.220.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 5.200.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 4.320.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.030.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice Holiday Celebration': 2.930.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'An SNL Holiday Celebration' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Next' (Final): 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing' (Final): 607.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 629.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

