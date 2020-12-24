'The Bachelorette' enamora con su cierre ante la ausencia de 'The Voice'

'The Bachelorette'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.230.000 [1,3/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.220.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 5.200.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 4.320.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.030.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice Holiday Celebration': 2.930.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'An SNL Holiday Celebration' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 2.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Next' (Final): 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing' (Final): 607.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 629.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
