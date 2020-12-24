Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DICIEMBRE

ABC arrasa con la final de 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' en una noche con poca competencia

Las reposiciones de 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' y 'Garth & Tricia Live' lograron buenos resultados en CBS.

'The Great Christmas Light Fight' lidera en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,0/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' (R): 2.815.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Finale): 2.612.500 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.460.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' (R): 3.270.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Garth & Tricia Live' (R): 2.600.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 1.700.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Christmas Med' (R): 2.925.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Christmas Fire' (R): 2.670.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Christmas PD' (R): 2.610.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Silent Night' (R) (8 - 10 p.m.): 432.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

