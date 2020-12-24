ABC arrasa con la final de 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' en una noche con poca competencia

'The Great Christmas Light Fight' lidera en ABC

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,0/0

ABC

09:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (Finale): 2.612.500 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:00 - 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' (R): 2.815.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.460.000 [0,3/2] (2º)