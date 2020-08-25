El estreno de 'Love Island' en CBS no logra batir a 'American Ninja Warrior'

'Love Island'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.540.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.680.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Love Island' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 1.930.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.380.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.500.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.250.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention' (R): 1.790.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Movie: The King's Speech' (8-10 p.m.): 1.440.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 983.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 965.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social