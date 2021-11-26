Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 NOVIEMBRE

'Survivor' se corona como la oferta líder en el día de Acción de Gracias

La CBS consigue el oro en una jornada plagada de reposiciones.

Redacción Viernes 26 Noviembre 2021 11:10 (hace 51 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    14,7%

  • logotelecinco

    14,2%

  • logola1

    8,9%

  • logolasexta

    6,9%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

Descripción de la imagen

Pie de foto

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,6/5

· NBC: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,2/2

· Fox: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.860.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.230.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.920.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 4.020.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.240.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.500.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.760.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Queen Family Singalong ': 1.060.000 [0,1] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.040.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'An SNL Thanksgiving': 2.940.000 [0,5] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 510.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'MasterChef' renueva por una décima edición y abre el casting en busca de aspirantes'MasterChef' renueva por una décima edición y abre el casting en busca de aspirantes