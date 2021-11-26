'Survivor' se corona como la oferta líder en el día de Acción de Gracias

Pie de foto
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,6/5
· NBC: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,2/2
· Fox: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.860.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.230.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.920.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 4.020.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.240.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.500.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.760.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Queen Family Singalong ': 1.060.000 [0,1] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.040.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'An SNL Thanksgiving': 2.940.000 [0,5] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 510.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
