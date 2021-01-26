El fútbol americano arrasa en CBS a niveles estratosféricos

NFL Football: AFC Championship
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 8,4/41
Fox: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,3/2
NBC: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,2/1
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Football: AFC Championship (Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs)' (7-10 p.m.): 35.450.000 [9,9/45] (1º)
10:00 - 'NFL Postgame': 18.200.000 [5,2/29] (2º)
10:30 - 'FBI': 8.620.000 [2,1/14] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Great North' (R): 2.360.000 [0,7/3] (1º)
07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.230.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.230.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 917.000 [0,3/1] (1º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 858.000 [0,3/1] (1º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 959.000 [0,3/1] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.910.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.890.000 [0,3/1] (3º)
09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.980.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.240.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 1.540.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.270.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 1.190.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - ' Dateline' (R): 1.690.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 642.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Charmed' (Estreno): 466.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
