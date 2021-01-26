El fútbol americano arrasa en CBS a niveles estratosféricos

CBS: 8,4/41

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,2/1

CBS

Fox

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.910.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.890.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.980.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.240.000 [0,4/2] (2º)