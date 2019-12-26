Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DICIEMBRE

'El joven Sheldon' se convierte en lo más visto en una jornada de bajo consumo

'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' mantiene su línea, logrando de nuevo medio punto de share.

Redacción Viernes 27 Diciembre 2019 18:45 (hace 2 horas)
'El joven Sheldon'

'El joven Sheldon'

En una nueva noche repleta de reposiciones destaca que ninguna de las series y programas haya logrado pasar del medio punto de share. El día después de Navidad, 'El joven Sheldon' se convierte en lo más visto de la noche con un 0,5, superando a programas como 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' o 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown' en número de espectadores.

Por otra parte, 'The Greatest American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' vuelve a amasar un 0,5 y crece ligeramente en número de televidentes. Mientras que en el primer puesto de esa franja, la de las 21h, se encuentra 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' (0,5). Otros programas como 'iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments' o series como 'Legacies' no logran despegar y obtienen solo un 0,1 de share.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' (R): 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 3.530.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown' (R): 2.930.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' (9-11 p.m.): 2.740.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.290.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.710.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.250.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 1.960.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.200.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Moodys' (R): 980.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival Greatest Moments' (R): 790.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 430.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

