'El joven Sheldon' se convierte en lo más visto en una jornada de bajo consumo

Por otra parte, 'The Greatest American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' vuelve a amasar un 0,5 y crece ligeramente en número de televidentes. Mientras que en el primer puesto de esa franja, la de las 21h, se encuentra 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' (0,5). Otros programas como 'iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments' o series como 'Legacies' no logran despegar y obtienen solo un 0,1 de share.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/2
FOX: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' (R): 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 3.530.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown' (R): 2.930.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' (9-11 p.m.): 2.740.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.290.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.710.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.250.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 1.960.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.200.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Moodys' (R): 980.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival Greatest Moments' (R): 790.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 430.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
