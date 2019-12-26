Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 DE DICIEMBRE

ABC triunfa con la NBA en Navidad y 'Black-ish' aprovecha después el tirón

ABC lidera ampliamente con la jornada de baloncesto mientras que el resto de cadenas no alcanzan el punto de rating.

Redacción Jueves 26 Diciembre 2019 19:01 (hace 2 horas)

El partido de Los Lakers, lo más visto

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,7/

NBC: 0,6/

CBS: 0,3/

FOX: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'NBA Basketball (8-10:30 p.m.)': 5.650.000 [1,8/9] (1º)

10:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 3.900.000 [1,1/5] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (R): 2.470.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (8:30-11 p.m.) (R): 2.380.000 (0,6/3) (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood ' (R): 3.350.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.110.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.000.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Moodys' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 890.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Moodys' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 790.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019' (8-9:30 p.m.) (R): 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 740.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

