ABC triunfa con la NBA en Navidad y 'Black-ish' aprovecha después el tirón

ABC

NBC

08:30 - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (8:30-11 p.m.) (R): 2.380.000 (0,6/3) (2º)

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (R): 2.470.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019' (8-9:30 p.m.) (R): 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 740.000 [0,1/1] (5º)