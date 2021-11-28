El especial navideño del Grinch compite el liderato a 'WWE SmackDown'

NBC

09:30 - 'An SNL Christmas': 1.880.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Trolls Holiday in Harmony': 1.720.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:00 - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!': 3.180.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town!': 2.020.000 [0,3] (4º)

CBS

08:30 - '5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas': 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Frosty the Snowman': 2.400.000 [0,4] (3º)

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic': 740.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer': 560.000 [0,1] (5º)