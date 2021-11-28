Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 NOVIEMBRE

El especial navideño del Grinch compite el liderato a 'WWE SmackDown'

La programación festiva inunda el prime time tras Acción de Gracias.

Redacción Domingo 28 Noviembre 2021 12:25 (hace 6 horas)
  • logoantena3

    16,5%

  • logotelecinco

    14,6%

  • logola1

    7,7%

  • logolasexta

    6,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logogol-television

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

Los restos del pavo tras Acción de Gracias

Los restos del pavo tras Acción de Gracias

Adultos 18-49

NBC

08:00 - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!': 3.180.000 [0,5] (1º)

08:30 - 'Frosty Returns': 2.010.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Trolls Holiday in Harmony': 1.720.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'An SNL Christmas': 1.880.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town!': 2.020.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - '20/20': 2.390.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Frosty the Snowman': 2.400.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - '5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas': 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.180.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.970.000 [0,5] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic': 740.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer': 560.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Jorge Javier veta a Paloma García Pelayo por preguntar sobre violencia de género a Pepe NavarroJorge Javier veta a Paloma García Pelayo por preguntar sobre violencia de género a Pepe Navarro