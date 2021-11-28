El especial navideño del Grinch compite el liderato a 'WWE SmackDown'

Los restos del pavo tras Acción de Gracias
Adultos 18-49
NBC
08:00 - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!': 3.180.000 [0,5] (1º)
08:30 - 'Frosty Returns': 2.010.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Trolls Holiday in Harmony': 1.720.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 - 'An SNL Christmas': 1.880.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town!': 2.020.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - '20/20': 2.390.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Frosty the Snowman': 2.400.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - '5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas': 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.180.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.970.000 [0,5] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic': 740.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer': 560.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social