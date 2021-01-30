'Walker' baja pero sigue alcanzado grandes datos para The CW

'Walker'
En su segunda semana en antena, 'Walker' ha descendido irremediablemente, ya que el 0,4 de rating de su debut sonaba demasiado esperanzador para The CW. Aun así, la bajada tan solo ha sido de 0,1 puntos, y el drama se ha mantenido por encima de los 2 millones de espectadores. Por encima se encuentra 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune', que firma en ABC el mejor rating (0,8) y número de televidentes (6,4 millones).
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,3/2
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of fortune': 6.385.000 [08,/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Chase': 4.720.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler': 2.985.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.490.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 2.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 2.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Mayor': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Superstore': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.495.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.010.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.380.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 3.460.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.060.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.820.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker' (Estreno): 2.100.000 [0,4/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 733.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
