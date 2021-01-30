Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 ENERO

'Walker' baja pero sigue alcanzado grandes datos para The CW

En la misma franja, 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' se apunta el mejor rating (0,8) con casi 6,4 millones de espectadores.

Sábado 30 Enero 2021
'Walker'

'Walker'

En su segunda semana en antena, 'Walker' ha descendido irremediablemente, ya que el 0,4 de rating de su debut sonaba demasiado esperanzador para The CW. Aun así, la bajada tan solo ha sido de 0,1 puntos, y el drama se ha mantenido por encima de los 2 millones de espectadores. Por encima se encuentra 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune', que firma en ABC el mejor rating (0,8) y número de televidentes (6,4 millones).

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,3/2

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of fortune': 6.385.000 [08,/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 4.720.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 2.985.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.490.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 2.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 2.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Mayor': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Superstore': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.495.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.010.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.380.000 [0,8/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 3.460.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.060.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.820.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker' (Estreno): 2.100.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 733.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

