AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 NOVIEMBRE

El fútbol americano acapara la atención durante las cenas de Acción de Gracias

La reposición de 'El joven Sheldon' atrae a más de 10 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 29 Noviembre 2019 18:42 (hace 1 hora)
NBC se impone durante Acción de Gracias

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 5,1/25

CBS: 1,3/6

ABC: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football' (8-11 p.m.): 17.680.000 [5,1/25] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 10.800.000 [2,8/13] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 6.080.000 [1,4/7] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.640.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.830.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Evil' (R): 2.690.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' (8-10 p.m.): 2.800.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:30 - 'Modern Family' (R): 1.380.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.920.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Almost Family': 1.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2' (8-10 p.m.): 520.000 [0,1/1] (6º)

