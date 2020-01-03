'Hawaii Five-O' estrena sus nuevos episodios liderando holgadamente en CBS

'Hawaii Five-O'
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,7/4
NBC: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.420.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Hawaii Five-O': 7.990.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.': 7.810.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 7.690.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 3.460.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.270.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'American Housewife' (R): 2.620.000 [0,4/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 4.020.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 980.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 660.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
