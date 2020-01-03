'Hawaii Five-O' estrena sus nuevos episodios liderando holgadamente en CBS

CBS: 0,8/4

FOX: 0,7/4

NBC: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

CBS

NBC

ABC

08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 980.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 660.000 [0,1/1] (5º)