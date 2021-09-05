Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU VIERNES 3 DE SEPTIEMBRE

WWE SmackDown vence la pelea por el liderazgo frente a las reposiciones de 'Shark Tank'

La Fox consiguió convertirse en cadena líder entre los espectadores de 18 a 49 años.

Redacción Domingo 5 Septiembre 2021 11:11 (hace 3 horas)
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 0,6/5

· ABC: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/3

· CBS: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown': 2.150.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.610.000 [0,3/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (R): 2.610.000 [0,3/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Secret Celebrity Renovation': 2.450.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos': 1.910.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.390.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior': 1.890.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC' (R): 1.890.000 [0,3/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 500.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dynasty': 360.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

