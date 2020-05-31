CBS no acierta con 'Haircuit Night in America' y 'Shark Tank' y 'Friday Night SmackDown!' se llevan la noche

'Haircuit Night in America' (CBS)
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.152.500 [0,6/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.865.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.682.500 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Haircuit Night in America': 3.445.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.530.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.930.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.367.500 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 835.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 693.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 538.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 575.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
