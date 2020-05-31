Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 MAYO

CBS no acierta con 'Haircuit Night in America' y 'Shark Tank' y 'Friday Night SmackDown!' se llevan la noche

Paralelamente, la ficción 'Blue Bloods' destaca en CBS mientras que The CW se mantiene como la cadena más débil también en la noche del viernes.

Redacción Domingo 31 Mayo 2020 10:30 (hace 1 hora)
'Haircuit Night in America' (CBS)

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.152.500 [0,6/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.865.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.682.500 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Haircuit Night in America': 3.445.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.530.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.930.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.367.500 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 835.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 693.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 538.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 575.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

