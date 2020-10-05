Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 OCTUBRE

'Sunday Night Football' en NBC domina la noche superando a 'NBA Football' en ABC

'Los Simpson' y el resto de series de FOX caen en picado tras sus estrenos de temporada la semana anterior.

Redacción Lunes 5 Octubre 2020 17:36 (hace 4 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,0%

  • logoantena3

    10,8%

  • logola1

    9,1%

  • logocuatro

    6,1%

  • logolasexta

    4,9%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,0%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logogol-television

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Partido Philadelphia - San Francisco

Partido Philadelphia - San Francisco

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,1/7

CBS: 1,4/8

ABC: 1,2/7

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.870.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 8.110.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Philadelphia - San Francisco)' (8-11 p.m.): 11.820.000 [3,4/19] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NBA': 14.795.000 [4,2/24] (1º)

08:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.150.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Movie: Old School' (R): 3.057.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.085.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:00 - 'NBA Football (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (8-11 p.m.): 3.640.000 [1,3/7] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R): 1.505.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' : 1.490.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 930.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.340.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Pandora' (Estreno temporada): 371.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Sobrenatural' (R): 264.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Josep Maria Mainat estaría asesorando a Alina en sus apariciones televisivas, según 'Ya es mediodía'Josep Maria Mainat estaría asesorando a Alina en sus apariciones televisivas, según 'Ya es mediodía'