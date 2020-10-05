'Sunday Night Football' en NBC domina la noche superando a 'NBA Football' en ABC

Partido Philadelphia - San Francisco
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,1/7
CBS: 1,4/8
ABC: 1,2/7
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.870.000 [1,4/8] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 8.110.000 [1,4/8] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Philadelphia - San Francisco)' (8-11 p.m.): 11.820.000 [3,4/19] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NBA': 14.795.000 [4,2/24] (1º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.150.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Movie: Old School' (R): 3.057.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.085.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'NBA Football (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (8-11 p.m.): 3.640.000 [1,3/7] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R): 1.505.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' : 1.490.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 930.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.340.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora' (Estreno temporada): 371.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Sobrenatural' (R): 264.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
