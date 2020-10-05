'Sunday Night Football' en NBC domina la noche superando a 'NBA Football' en ABC

NBC: 3,1/7

CBS: 1,4/8

ABC: 1,2/7

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 8.110.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.870.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

CBS

09:00 - 'Movie: Old School' (R): 3.057.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'NBA Football (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (8-11 p.m.): 3.640.000 [1,3/7] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R): 1.505.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' : 1.490.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 930.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.340.000 [0,5/2] (4º)