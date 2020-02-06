'The Masked Singer' arrasa en Fox y 'LEGO Masters' firma un buen estreno a continuación

'LEGO Masters' firma un buen estreno en Fox
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,1/5
ABC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.250.000 [2,0/10] (1º)
09:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (Estreno): 5.110.000 [1,6/8] (1º)
09:30 - 'Outmatched' (R): 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 8.470.000 [1,1/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 8.200.000 [1,1/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 7.360.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor': 5.650.000 [1,4/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Bachelor': 4.830.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Stumptown': 2.110.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor at 40': 4.200.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Criminal Minds': 4.350.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Criminal Minds': 3.670.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale': 758.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 652.000 [0,1/1] (6º)
