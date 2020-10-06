El New England - Kansas City permite a CBS liderar holgadamente la noche del lunes

NFL (New England at Kansas City)'

CBS: 2,6/14

ABC: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

CBS

08:00 - 'NFL (New England at Kansas City)' (8-10 p.m.): 12.655.000 [3,6/19] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.005.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

NBC

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 796.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 752.000 [0,2/1] (5º)