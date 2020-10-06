Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 DE OCTUBRE

El New England - Kansas City permite a CBS liderar holgadamente la noche del lunes

'Emergency Call' baja respecto a su estreno pero se mantiene muy fuerte en ABC.

Redacción Martes 6 Octubre 2020 18:20 (hace 4 horas)
NFL (New England at Kansas City)'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 2,6/14

ABC: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

CBS

08:00 - 'NFL (New England at Kansas City)' (8-10 p.m.): 12.655.000 [3,6/19] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Brother': 2.960.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.005.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Emergency Call': 3.490.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall'' : 3.800.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (9-11 p.m.) : 2.127.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.650.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.640.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 796.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 752.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

