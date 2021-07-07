La NBA Finals le da el liderato a ABC y 'America's Got Talent' mantiene sus datos

NBA Finals
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,8/12
NBC: 0,7/5
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [1,0] (2º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.460.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Night': 4.580.000 [1,2] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.830.000 [1,1] (1º)
09:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 1' (9-11 p.m.): 6.410.000 [2,0] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.700.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.410.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.170.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.550.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai': 1.050.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash ': 770.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 400.000 [0,1] (5º)
