AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE JULIO

La NBA Finals le da el liderato a ABC y 'America's Got Talent' mantiene sus datos

'LEGO Masters' regresa a Fox con discretos resultados y la tercera posición.

Redacción Miércoles 7 Julio 2021 18:46 (hace 4 horas)
NBA Finals

NBA Finals

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,8/12

NBC: 0,7/5

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [1,0] (2º)

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.460.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Night': 4.580.000 [1,2] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.830.000 [1,1] (1º)

09:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 1' (9-11 p.m.): 6.410.000 [2,0] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.700.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.410.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.170.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.550.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai': 1.050.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash ': 770.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 400.000 [0,1] (5º)

