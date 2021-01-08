Notificaciones

ABC domina la noche gracias al estreno de 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' y el regreso de 'The Chase'

El regreso del 'Hell's Kitchen' de Gordon Ramsay en Fox cosechó buenos resultados logrando convertirse en segunda opción en su franja.

Redacción Viernes 8 Enero 2021 19:00 (hace 1 hora)
Algunos de los concursantes de 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/6

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Estreno): 7.830.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (Estreno): 6.205.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire': 3.820.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (Estreno): 2.670.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Call me Kat': 3.200.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.250.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Mr Mayor' (Estreno): 4.605.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.770.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.280.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 3.000.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.050.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.680.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 410.750 [0,1/0] (5º)

