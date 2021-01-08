ABC domina la noche gracias al estreno de 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' y el regreso de 'The Chase'

ABC: 0,9/6

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Estreno): 7.830.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (Estreno): 6.205.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire': 3.820.000 [0,7/4] (1º)