Buen estreno de 'NCIS: Los Angeles' y 'NCIS: New Orleans', solo superados por el fútbol

'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,3/18
CBS: 1,8/10
ABC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,0/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.240.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.000.000 [2,0/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (New Orleans at Tampa Bay)' (8-11 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,3/17] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 22.860.000 [5,2/27] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 15.760.000 [3,8/20] (1º)
08:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (Estreno): 7.030.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (Estreno): 4.780.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:30 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.440.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.260.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.030.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
10:00 - '20/20: Alex Trebek Remembered': 3.510.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.350.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.090.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.660.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.180.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.330.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.440.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 295.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 306.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social