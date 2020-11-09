Buen estreno de 'NCIS: Los Angeles' y 'NCIS: New Orleans', solo superados por el fútbol

NBC: 3,3/18

CBS: 1,8/10

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (New Orleans at Tampa Bay)' (8-11 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,3/17] (1º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.000.000 [2,0/10] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.240.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.260.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.030.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - '20/20: Alex Trebek Remembered': 3.510.000 [0,4/2] (3º)