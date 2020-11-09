Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 DE NOVIEMBRE

Buen estreno de 'NCIS: Los Angeles' y 'NCIS: New Orleans', solo superados por el fútbol

'Los Simpson' se conforma con la cuarta plaza al no llegar a los 2 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Lunes 9 Noviembre 2020 18:22 (hace 7 minutos)
'NCIS: Los Angeles'

'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,3/18

CBS: 1,8/10

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.240.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.000.000 [2,0/10] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (New Orleans at Tampa Bay)' (8-11 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,3/17] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 22.860.000 [5,2/27] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 15.760.000 [3,8/20] (1º)

08:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (Estreno): 7.030.000 [1,1/5] (2º)

09:30 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (Estreno): 4.780.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:30 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.440.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.260.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.030.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - '20/20: Alex Trebek Remembered': 3.510.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.350.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.090.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.660.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.180.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.330.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.440.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Pandora': 295.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 306.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

