AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 DE NOVIEMBRE

'The Voice' recupera el liderazgo ante la cercanía de '9-1-1' y 'Dancing with the Stars'

Pésimo estreno de 'The Lost Symbol' en NBC, que se conforma con un 0,2.

Redacción Miércoles 10 Noviembre 2021 11:37 (hace 31 minutos)
'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.010.000 [0,72/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.110.000 [0,19/1] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.180.000 [0,76/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Lost Symbol' (Estreno): 2.220.000 [0,28/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.720.000 [0,71/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Countdown to the CMA Awards': 1.890.000 [0,24/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.310.000 [0,61/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.960.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.320.000 [0,64/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.110.000 [0,45/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 560.000 [0,19/1] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 350.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

