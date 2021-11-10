'The Voice' recupera el liderazgo ante la cercanía de '9-1-1' y 'Dancing with the Stars'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.010.000 [0,72/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.110.000 [0,19/1] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.180.000 [0,76/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Lost Symbol' (Estreno): 2.220.000 [0,28/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.720.000 [0,71/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Countdown to the CMA Awards': 1.890.000 [0,24/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.310.000 [0,61/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.960.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.320.000 [0,64/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.110.000 [0,45/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 560.000 [0,19/1] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 350.000 [0,07/1] (5º)
