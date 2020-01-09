'Jeopardy!' y 'Truth and Lies' arrasan y le dan el claro liderazgo de la noche a ABC

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.350.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.390.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.970.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time': 15.380.000 [2,2/11] (1º)
09:00 - 'Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein' (9-11 pm)(Especial) : 6.240.000 [1,1/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.490.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 4.810.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 5.950.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.890.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Evil': 3.140.000 [0,4/3] (º2)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.700.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Good Place': 2.200.000 [0,6/3] (º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony': 1.600.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.690.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 380.000 [0,1/1] (4º)
