EXCLUSIVA Adara, Nuria Martínez, Hugo Castejón y Pol Badía concursarán en 'El tiempo del descuento'

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 ENERO

'Jeopardy!' y 'Truth and Lies' arrasan y le dan el claro liderazgo de la noche a ABC

Por su parte, la ficción 'Last Man Standing' sufre un importante bajón en FOX después de su estreno la semana anterior.

Redacción Sábado 11 Enero 2020 11:40 (hace 3 horas)
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,5/7

FOX: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.350.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.390.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.970.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time': 15.380.000 [2,2/11] (1º)

09:00 - 'Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein' (9-11 pm)(Especial) : 6.240.000 [1,1/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.490.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 4.810.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 5.950.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.890.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Evil': 3.140.000 [0,4/3] (º2)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.700.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Good Place': 2.200.000 [0,6/3] (º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony': 1.600.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.690.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 380.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

Comentarios y social

