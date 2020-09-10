Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 SEPTIEMBRE

'Big Brother' sigue intratable en CBS y vuelve a vencer a 'America's Got Talent'

'Coroner' y 'The 100', que vuelve tras un parón cargado de reposiciones, mejoran sus datos en The CW.

Redacción Jueves 10 Septiembre 2020 18:40 (hace 19 minutos)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.930.000 [1,0/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - '48 Hours: Subscription' (Estreno): 2.400.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.420.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.500.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.210.000 [0,6/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.380.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'NBC Sports: Inspire Change': 1.530.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.280.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'black-ish' (R): 1.600.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.790.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.510.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 588.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 891.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

