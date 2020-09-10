'Big Brother' sigue intratable en CBS y vuelve a vencer a 'America's Got Talent'

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.930.000 [1,0/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - '48 Hours: Subscription' (Estreno): 2.400.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.420.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.500.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.210.000 [0,6/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 1.380.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'NBC Sports: Inspire Change': 1.530.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.280.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'black-ish' (R): 1.600.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.790.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.510.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 588.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 891.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
